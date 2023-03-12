Mumbai: Iron pole falls over moving auto, woman, daughter killed
A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were killed after an iron pole in an under-construction building fell on a moving auto in Mumbai, the police informed on Saturday.
A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were killed after an iron pole in an under-construction building fell on a moving auto in Mumbai, the police informed on Saturday. The incident happened near a hospital at Station Road, on Western Express highway, in Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai.
As per the police, an iron pole from an under-construction building fell on a moving auto, which was carrying the woman and her daughter. The women was killed in the incident, while her daughter was taken to Kokilaben hospital for treatment, But, after some while, she too succumbed to her injuries, the police said.
Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)
