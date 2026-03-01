Left Menu

Celebrate Holi Responsibly: Eco-friendly Practices Urged by Mumbai Civic Body

The Mumbai civic body urges citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Holi by avoiding harm to trees, using natural materials for bonfires, and choosing organic colors. Authorities advise against cutting trees and using hazardous materials. Noise pollution should be minimized, especially near sensitive areas like hospitals and residences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai civic body has called on citizens to celebrate the Holi festival responsibly by implementing eco-friendly practices and avoiding environmental harm. The appeal, issued ahead of the traditional Holika Dahan bonfire celebration followed by 'dhulivandan'—the smearing of colors—comes with specific instructions.

The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) emphasized that trees or branches should not be cut for bonfires. Instead, they recommended using dry wood and advised against burning chemically treated wood, plastic, rubber, and other hazardous materials to prevent environmental pollution and health hazards. Housing societies and local communities were urged to organize environmentally safe Holika Dahan events.

Regarding Dhulivandan, the civic body urged citizens to conserve water by using dry colors and to opt for natural and organic colors that are skin-safe and child-friendly, avoiding those containing harmful chemicals. Noise pollution, especially near hospitals and residential areas, should be minimized to maintain permissible sound levels.

