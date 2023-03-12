Left Menu

Kolkata police arrests two persons for being involved in human trafficking

Kolkata police have arrested two persons for allegedly being involved in human trafficking. The accused befriended a lady over phone and sold off her with her child, said the police on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 15:48 IST
Kolkata police arrests two persons for being involved in human trafficking
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata police have arrested two persons for allegedly being involved in human trafficking. The accused befriended a lady over phone and sold off her with her child, said the police on Sunday. One of the accused, identified himself as Saddam, allegedly befriended the 24 year-old victim on pretext of marrying her.

"On Novernber 5, 2022, the victim and her 4 yrs kid were trafficked to Delhi by the said person. The victim lady was sold off and forced into prostitution," the police said. They said that the victim lady and her child were rescued by district police from Delhi, but the accused were not arrested.

The Crime Investigation Department of West Bengal took up investigation on 27 January 2023 as ingredients of interstate human trafficking was involved. During investigation leading to source information and digital data, on Saturday evening, a team of Kolkata Police raided at Sealdah RS/Kultali PS area and caught two traffickers (who procured the lady and sold her off at Delhi) namely Samsul Sk (also known as Saddam, 38 years) PS- Kultali Dist-South 24 Parganas and Abadulla Mondal (26 years) PS- Kultali Dist-South 24 Parganas.

Both the accused have been forwarded before Ld ACJM Diamond Harbour with a prayer for TI Parade. Thr police has registered case against the accused persons adding Section 370 IPC, and further investigation is on, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023