Kolkata police arrests two persons for being involved in human trafficking

Kolkata police have arrested two persons for allegedly being involved in human trafficking. The accused befriended a lady over phone and sold off her with her child, said the police on Sunday. One of the accused, identified himself as Saddam, allegedly befriended the 24 year-old victim on pretext of marrying her.

"On Novernber 5, 2022, the victim and her 4 yrs kid were trafficked to Delhi by the said person. The victim lady was sold off and forced into prostitution," the police said. They said that the victim lady and her child were rescued by district police from Delhi, but the accused were not arrested.

The Crime Investigation Department of West Bengal took up investigation on 27 January 2023 as ingredients of interstate human trafficking was involved. During investigation leading to source information and digital data, on Saturday evening, a team of Kolkata Police raided at Sealdah RS/Kultali PS area and caught two traffickers (who procured the lady and sold her off at Delhi) namely Samsul Sk (also known as Saddam, 38 years) PS- Kultali Dist-South 24 Parganas and Abadulla Mondal (26 years) PS- Kultali Dist-South 24 Parganas.

Both the accused have been forwarded before Ld ACJM Diamond Harbour with a prayer for TI Parade. Thr police has registered case against the accused persons adding Section 370 IPC, and further investigation is on, they added. (ANI)

