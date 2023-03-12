Left Menu

India, France conduct maritime partnership exercise in Arabian Sea

Indian Navy's indigenously built guided missile frigate, INS Sahyadri participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with French Navy (FN) ships FS Dixmude, a Mistral Class Amphibious Assault Ship and FS La Fayette, a La Fayette Class Frigate, in the Arabian Sea.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 16:08 IST
Maritime partnership exercise (Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy's indigenously built guided missile frigate, INS Sahyadri participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with French Navy (FN) ships FS Dixmude, a Mistral Class Amphibious Assault Ship and FS La Fayette, a La Fayette Class Frigate, in the Arabian Sea. The partnership exercise was conducted on March 10-11.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise witnessed a wide spectrum of evolutions at sea which included cross-deck landings, boarding exercises and seamanship evolutions. The seamless conduct of the exercise reaffirmed the interoperability and high level of cooperation between the two navies. INS Sahyadri is fitted with state-of-the art weapons and sensors, which makes her capable of detecting and neutralising air, surface and sub-surface threats. The ship is a part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam, under the operational control of FOCinC (East), said the Defence Ministry statement. 

