Congress MLA urges Himachal govt to immediately fill vacant posts of officers in Lahaul and Spiti

Congress MLA from Lahaul and Spiti, a tribal constituency, Ravi Thakur recently wrote a letter to State party chief Pratibha Singh and complained that people of his constituency are not being heard in the Congress government.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 23:40 IST
Congress MLA Ravi Thakur (Photo Courtesy: Ravi Thakur/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MLA from Lahaul and Spiti, a tribal constituency, Ravi Thakur recently wrote a letter to State party chief Pratibha Singh and complained that people of his constituency are not being heard in the Congress government. The letter, written to Pratibha Singh two days ago, came to the fore today. Pratibha Virbhadra Singh is also a Member of Parliament from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress MLA, in his letter, drew attention regarding a rejig in his constituency without his consent and granting of funds for his constituency. Thakur is also demanding immediate filling of vacant posts of officers. "As discussed I would like to apprise your Honour that parliamentary elections are due next year henceforth you may kindly take serious note of my request for the present Government, "Ravi Thakur said in his letter.

He has also indicated the party Chief to face consequences in the 2024 general elections if vacant posts are not filled as he referred people in the Tribal segment are turning hostile. "After the formation of the government, all the 3 sub-divisional magistrates of my constituency were removed Block development officer tehsildar naib tehsildar and D.F.O (District forest officer) for Keylong who was not again replaced as requested People of the area have approached Hon'ble CM to take steps to fill up the posts as people are turning hostile," the letter further reads.

Thakur also demanded, from MP Pratibha Singh, to fulfil the demands of the people who have voted Congress leaders to power for the development of the tribal constituency. "As you are aware that Distt Lahaul&spiti won hands down zila parishad in the BJP regime and we got a comfortable Margin during MP by-elections also, henceforth your Honour is requested to distribute M.P lad funds at par with other assembly segments and one of the requests of constituents during your Honour visit as requested was to provide an ambulance for mayar nala, where recently people die Me to heavy snow and some were airlifted," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

