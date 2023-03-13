Left Menu

Assam Police seizes 5 kg heroin worth Rs 20 crore, one arrested

"During checking, the 5kg drug recovered was concealed by making a secret chamber in the upper body of the vehicle," official said.

13-03-2023
Recovered Heroin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation, Police and Central Reserve Police Force arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 5 kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore during a operation in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the heroin was recovered from a vehicle during checking along the Assam-Nagaland border.

"The drug was concealed by making a secret chamber in the upper body of the vehicle," official said. "The market value of the recovered drug is Rs 20 crore," the official said.

On March 11, Assam Police on Friday seized 1.300 kg of heroin from a vehicle in Karimganj district along the Assam-Mizoram border and apprehended three people, an official had said. Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that the vehicle was coming from Mizoram's side and police intercepted the vehicle at the Kontekchera area under Bazaricherra police station.

"Last night at around 10:30 pm, we received information that a vehicle is coming from Mizoram's side carrying drugs. Accordingly, we set up Naka to check on the route and intercepted a vehicle. During the search, we found 100 soap cases of drugs containing 1.300 kg from the secret chambers of the vehicle. We have apprehended three persons," Das had said. A case had been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

