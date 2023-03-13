Left Menu

Russia adding IKEA, Lancome and other luxury goods to parallel import list

Russia's industry ministry said on Monday it was expanding its list of brands that can be imported without the trademark owner's permission to include goods from companies such as IKEA and American toy manufacturers Hasbro and Mattel.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 14:12 IST
Russia adding IKEA, Lancome and other luxury goods to parallel import list
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia's industry ministry said on Monday it was expanding its list of brands that can be imported without the trademark owner's permission to include goods from companies such as IKEA and American toy manufacturers Hasbro and Mattel. Moscow has been pushing a so-called "parallel imports" scheme to help Russian consumers maintain access to a host of foreign products in the face of tough punitive sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

The mechanism allows Russian companies to buy goods from any company outside Russia, including from the country of the goods' origin, provided they were purchased legally. The Ministry of Industry and Trade's expanded list includes luxury brands, such as Lancome, Giorgio Armani and Yves Saint Laurent, domestic goods brands Wahl and Zanussi, and Japan's Nintendo. Brands of motor oils and agricultural equipment makers were also added.

The updated list was first reported by the Izvestia daily, which said that IKEA would be added towards the summer. "Izvestia has the correct list and it is now being registered with the Ministry of Justice," the ministry said in a statement.

Many goods of top brands that pulled out of Russia remain available, with parallel importing mechanisms having been consolidated and expanded in the past year, demonstrating the difficulty companies have in controlling supply chains when exiting a market. The ministry said it was working on fine-tuning the mechanism, transitioning from including brand names to rights holders, a move it said would simplify the administrative procedure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023