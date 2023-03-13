Left Menu

Nigerian national arrested in Delhi for supplying drugs

The accused person namely Oluebube Damain, 29 years a native of Owerri, Imo State of Nigeria was arrested by the team when he had come at Mohan Garden for supplying methaqualone drugs to unknown person.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:48 IST
Nigerian national arrested in Delhi for supplying drugs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a Nigerian national whom they recovered 1050 grams of methaqualone (drugs) worth crores of Rupees in the international market, officials said. The accused has been identified as Oluebube Damain (29 years) who was living in India illegally after his visa expired in 2019, the police said.

The accused person namely Oluebube Damain, 29 years a native of Owerri, Imo State of Nigeria was arrested by the team when he had come at Mohan Garden for supplying methaqualone drugs to unknown person. "An information was received to team that one Nigerian drugs supplier namely Oluebube Damain would come at Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, Delhi for supplying drugs to some unknown person between 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM," the Delhi Police said, adding that a team was constituted on the basis of the information.

"After reaching the spot where the accused was supposed to supply the drugs, he was directed to stop by the team. But the foreigner panicked and ran into the lanes/gali of congested locality. Thereafter, he was apprehended by the team after sincere efforts," the police said. Police further said that on checking of polythene bag which was held by Oluebube Damain, some light yellow colour narcotics substance was found inside.

"On testing with field testing kit, this light brown colour substance was found to be methaqualone. The contraband was weighed on electronic weighing machine and found to be 1050 grams methaqualone," the police added. Accordingly, a case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) was got registered at P.S. Crime Branch.

Accused Oluebube Damain came to India from Nigeria on a three-month Visa in 2019 and after expiry of Visa, he continued to live illegally in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023