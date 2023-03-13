Ninety Thousand Crores spent annually on youth development programs by govt: Hardeep S. Puri

Shri Hardeep S. Puri, Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, GoI, commended the Conclave for providing a platform for young people to amplify their concerns on issues such as climate change, future of work, and youth in democracy. The explosion of start-ups in the country is a testament to the entrepreneurial culture that the youth of the country have inspired in recent years, he quipped. Speaking about the youth leading development, the Minister said that Ninety Thousand Crores is spent annually on youth development programs by the government.

Sh. Puri unveiled many knowledge-products encapsulating innovations by youngsters in the field of urban development. Commending the combined efforts of Smart Cities Mission, NIUA and Yuva Shakti, for organizing NYC 2023, the Minister said he was confident that India would be a world leader in all respects by 2047 due to the youth dividend.

He was addressing the NYC 2023 hosted by National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) in association with the Smart Cities Mission of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports under the aegis of India’s G20 presidency. The Conclave brought together young minds to deliberate on the U20 and Y20 priority areas and foster bright leaders of tomorrow, here today.

Earlier during the day, Sh. Kaushal Kishore, Hon’ble Minister of State, MoHUA, GoI, highlighted the need to work towards a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ while emphasizing the strength of our ‘Yuvashakti’ as one of the most important contributors to the nation’s growth story. Other dignitaries present during the event were Sh. Kunal Kumar, Joint Secy. & Mission Director (SCM); Sh. Hitesh Vaidya, Director, NIUA; Smt. Meeta Rajivlochan, Secy., Youth Affairs (Virtual address); Sh. Praveen Chaudhary, U20 Sherpa and Sh. Anmol Sovit, Chair, Y20 Secretariat.

Presentations by participants from the NIUA-NMCG Student Thesis Competition and CPIN Talks alongside panel discussions on “Creating Equal Futures in an Unequal World” and “Role of Media to enhance Youth Participation” took place in presence of various dignitaries, youth populace from various institutes and media representatives.

The Conclave, through quiz and debate competitions, discussions, climate cafe and engaging deliberations helped the youth understand the operations of democracy. The national event witnessed participation from students and young professionals, experts, and innovators from all over the country to co-create, collaborate and connect on urban India’s pressing issues and a way forward.

(With Inputs from PIB)