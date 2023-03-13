Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stones of 9 National Highway projects in Mahoba

The Minister said with the construction of road over bridge between Jhansi-Prayagraj, traffic in Bundelkhand region will be facilitated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 22:44 IST
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stones of 9 National Highway projects in Mahoba
Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 9 National Highway projects in Mahoba ,Uttar Pradesh with an investment of more than 3,500 crores in presence of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath and all MPs, MLAs and officers.

 

 

Shri Gadkari said Mahoba, the land of brave warriors, has a rich history. With the construction of Jhansi-Khajuraho road, the traffic will ease in Maihar-Singrauli-Ranchi industrial division and Jhansi-Orchha-Khajuraho and tourism of the state will get a boost. He said with the construction of Kabrai section on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border, the traffic in the Bhopal-Kanpur industrial division till Lucknow will be smooth saving time.

 

The Minister said with the construction of road over bridge between Jhansi-Prayagraj, traffic in Bundelkhand region will be facilitated.

On the occasion of this program today, Shri Gadkari  announced 4 laning of 258 km Ramvangaman road in Chitrakoot, 15 km 4-lane bypass at a cost of 200 crores, 18 km 4-lane bypass in Mahoba and 15 km 4-lane bypass in Artara alongwith 4-laning of 70 km stretch from Prayagraj to Mirzapur (NH-76E) .

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023