Adani Transmission incorporates arm for distribution biz in Aurangabad

Adani Transmission on Wednesday incorporated its subsidiary Adani Electricity Aurangabad Ltd. ''Company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of Adani Electricity Aurangabad Ltd (AEAL) on 15th March 2023,'' a company statement said.

AEAL is yet to commence its business operations.

It is incorporated by Adani Transmission for applying parallel distribution license in Aurangabad.

