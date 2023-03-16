Left Menu

Alarming number of students absent for Class 12 board exams: TN Education Minister

The minister also said that online discussion with all officials including CEOs was held. "CEOs have given alarming numbers of students not appearing for examinations, mainly from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Thiruvannamalai districts. We are addressing this issue, and a committee will be formed to resolve this issue", the minister said.

Alarming number of students absent for Class 12 board exams: TN Education Minister
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh on Thursday said that an alarming number of students were absent for Class 12 board exams. "5.6 per cent of the total students did not appear for the 12th Board Tamil language exam", Mahesh told media.

Mahesh said, "We are holding discussions with the officials of the Education department." The minister also said that online discussion with all officials including CEOs was held. "CEOs have given alarming numbers of students not appearing for examinations, mainly from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Thiruvannamalai districts. We are addressing this issue, and a committee will be formed to resolve this issue", the minister said.

In another event, Draft Committee Chairman of State Education Policy, retired Justice Murugesan, on Wednesday, said that the preliminary works of the new Education policy for the state are almost complete and the report would be submitted to the Tamil Nadu government in a couple of weeks. "We almost completed the preliminary works, and we are awaiting the various sub-committees formed by the committee to submit their report. It will be submitted in a couple of weeks or maximum in one month. Thereafter we have to draft which will take another month or two to draft policy then we will put it to the public opinion and thereafter we have to correct it and submit it to the government. The last date to submit the report is the end of May. The process would take another three months or so," Murugesan told. (ANI)

