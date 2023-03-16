Left Menu

Human body parts found afloat in Noida drain, probe launched: Cops

Officials of Noida Police on Thursday said that they have launched a probe after they found human body parts, afloat in a drain, in the industrial area of the city.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 22:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of Noida Police on Thursday said that they have launched a probe after they found human body parts, afloat in a drain, in the industrial area of the city. "Information was received at Phase-1 Police Station, that human body parts were found afloat in a 2-3 ft drain near the factories of Sector-8 in Noida. Immediately the severed human limbs were collected and the police officers and forensic team started the investigation at once," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harish Chandra said.

The police officer said that the body parts have been sent for post-mortem and they will examine the CCTV footage of the area to identify the person, whose body parts were found. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

