The International Cricket Council's (ICC) current revenue distribution model is under scrutiny for disproportionately benefiting major cricketing nations at the expense of smaller, associate members. Rashid Shah, a board member from the Netherlands, highlighted that approximately 40% of ICC's annual revenue heads to India, a dominant force in the cricketing world with immense contributions to the sport's global expansion.

Shah, who has deep cricketing roots in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasized that the existing financial model does not sustainably support smaller nations like the Netherlands. While acknowledging the boost from events like the World Cup held in India, Shah noted the Netherlands must create independent financial models for cricket development, given the limited funds from ICC.

Despite these financial challenges, cricket in the Netherlands has grown, marked by historic qualifications for global tournaments, including the Women's World Cup in 2026. In Srinagar, Shah celebrates the progress from his cricketing past, with the Jammu and Kashmir team reaching the Ranji Trophy final, showcasing significant regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)