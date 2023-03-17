Left Menu

NHAI diverts traffic on NH 48 in Delhi-NCR to facilitate construction of Dwarka Expressway

More than 3 lakh vehicles use NH 48 every day. The construction of the expressway will help to reduce traffic congestion, address valuable waste of work hours and will reduce vehicular pollution of Delhi NCR, it informed.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 23:22 IST
NHAI diverts traffic on NH 48 in Delhi-NCR to facilitate construction of Dwarka Expressway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has diverted traffic between Mahipalpur & Rajokari on NH 48 for 500 meters in Delhi-National Capital Region to facilitate the construction of the Dwarka Expressway, a release said. It informed that the arrangement is likely to continue for the next 3 months.

"Facilitating the traffic movement, a 17-meter-wide slip road has been constructed which is wider than the existing NH 48. Further, NHAI has deployed Traffic Marshalls and has installed cameras at diversion locations. Tow-away recovery cranes have also been deployed to maintain a smooth flow of traffic. This arrangement is likely to continue for the next 3 months," read a statement. More than 3 lakh vehicles use NH 48 every day. The construction of the expressway will help to reduce traffic congestion, address valuable waste of work hours and will reduce vehicular pollution of Delhi NCR, it informed.

"To ease the ever-increasing traffic, NHAI is constructing Dwarka Expressway which will bypass NH 48 between Shiv Murti near IGI Airport and Kherki Daula near Manesar. It will be full access controlled grade separated 14 lane Expressway, the first of its kind in the country," the statement added. It informed that the state of art highway will have an 8-lane elevated structure along with India's first 4 km long 8-lane tunnel. The take-off point of Dwarka Expressway will be an interchange having 2 underpasses below the existing NH 48 combined with an elevated corridor.

To avoid inconvenience, the statement said, "NHAI has made all the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the diverted stretch to facilitate the construction of the Dwarka Expressway". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023