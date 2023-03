NHAI diverts traffic on NH 48 in Delhi-NCR to facilitate construction of Dwarka Expressway

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has diverted traffic between Mahipalpur & Rajokari on NH 48 for 500 meters in Delhi-National Capital Region to facilitate the construction of the Dwarka Expressway, a release said. It informed that the arrangement is likely to continue for the next 3 months.

"Facilitating the traffic movement, a 17-meter-wide slip road has been constructed which is wider than the existing NH 48. Further, NHAI has deployed Traffic Marshalls and has installed cameras at diversion locations. Tow-away recovery cranes have also been deployed to maintain a smooth flow of traffic. This arrangement is likely to continue for the next 3 months," read a statement. More than 3 lakh vehicles use NH 48 every day. The construction of the expressway will help to reduce traffic congestion, address valuable waste of work hours and will reduce vehicular pollution of Delhi NCR, it informed.

"To ease the ever-increasing traffic, NHAI is constructing Dwarka Expressway which will bypass NH 48 between Shiv Murti near IGI Airport and Kherki Daula near Manesar. It will be full access controlled grade separated 14 lane Expressway, the first of its kind in the country," the statement added. It informed that the state of art highway will have an 8-lane elevated structure along with India's first 4 km long 8-lane tunnel. The take-off point of Dwarka Expressway will be an interchange having 2 underpasses below the existing NH 48 combined with an elevated corridor.

To avoid inconvenience, the statement said, "NHAI has made all the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the diverted stretch to facilitate the construction of the Dwarka Expressway". (ANI)

