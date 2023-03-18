"Rule of law in Punjab..." Health minister as state police launches operation to arrest Amrit Pal

With Punjab Police having launched an operation to arrest Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Saturday said the law will take its course against violators without any discrimination and that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has restored the rule of law. "Our CM has restored the rule of law. Law will take its course against violators. There is no discrimination. It is not as if people died of spurious liquor and nobody is responsible or there was sacrilege and nobody is responsible. This is called rule of law," Balbir Singh said when asked about action against Amritpal Singh.

"Whoever violates the law, then the law will take its own course. Everyone will be treated as per law. There is rule of law in the state," Balbir singh said. Mobile internet services have been suspended in several districts of Punjab until 12 noon on Sunday, State police said on Saturday after launching an operation to arrest Amritpal Singh.

Intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on the Punjab Police operation. A senior official said that state had sought several companies of paramilitary forces and these have been provided to maintain law and order situation.

The agencies have got reports of Amritpal Singh's connection with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. Mobile Internet services also have been suspended in several districts of Punjab until 12 noon on Sunday, as the State police launched an operation to arrest the Khalistan sympathiser.

Reacting to the incident, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that these "1000 people" don't represent Punjab, and alleged that they are "funded by Pakistan" to disrupt peace in the state. Sources said when Amritpal Singh, who now heads 'Waris Punjab De', was in Dubai, he was in close touch with Jaswant Singh rode, brother of militant and chief of Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) Lakhbir Singh Rode.

Amritpal Singh's treasurer Basant Singh Daulatpura was getting funds from Pakistan.Security agencies have been keeping a close watch on the activities of Amritpal Singh since he came to Punjab last year. Punjab Police were alerted about his activities regularly. Punjab Police has requested people to maintain peace and harmony. The police are working to maintain law and order and have requested people not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech. (ANI)

