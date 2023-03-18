Left Menu

Two nabbed with 6.5 kg contraband items in Manipur: Police

During the search and frisking operation, two individuals were found in the possession of 2.5 kg of heroin and 4 kg of opium, police said.

Two alleged smugglers were arrested and 6.5 kg contraband items, valued at over Rs 5 crore in the international market, were seized from them from TuinganDung Nala in Chandel district here, police said on Saturday. According to a police statement, based on specific input, Sajik Tampak Batallion of Assam Rifles launched a search operation in the General area TuinganDung Nala, near Lebonan Village in Chandel district on March 15.

During the search and frisking operation, two individuals were found in possession of 2.5 kg of heroin and 4 kg of opium, the statement added.The seized contraband items are assessed to be valued at Rs 5,02,80,000 in the international market, police said. The recovered items along with the smugglers were handed over to Chakpikarong Police Station for further investigation.

Last month, in a similar incident, the Assam Rifles foiled a smuggling bid and recovered contraband drugs valued at Rs 6 crore during a checking operation along with the arrest of a drug smuggler in Manipur's Chandel district, officials said. The official said that a mobile vehicle check post was established in the general area of Aisi Village in Mizoram based on credible input.

"During the search and frisking operation by the Sajik Tampak battalion one individual was found with 275 soap cases containing approximately three kilogram of brown sugar," an official familiar with the matter said. "The seized brown sugar is estimated to be worth Rs 6 crores," the official said.

They said the operation was carried out under the aegis of the HQ Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South). (ANI)

