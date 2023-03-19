Left Menu

Police arrive at Rahul Gandhi's residence for details of alleged sexual harassment victims

Talking to the media, CP Sagar said, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on Jan 30 that during Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been raped. We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims".

Police arrive at Rahul Gandhi's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice served to him by the police to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Talking to the media, Hooda said, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on Jan 30 that during the Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been raped. We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims".

"It is important for us to know whether there was any woman of Delhi who conveyed her message to Rahul Gandhi, this is a serious matter. There might be a possibility of the involvement of minors also," Hooda added. Hooda said, "Earlier on March 15 also we had come to meet Rahul Gandhi but were not able to meet him. Then on the 16th we came to Rahul Gandhi's residence and gave notice that we'll come today".

"It is important for us to know Rahul Gandhi's side so that the victims can get justice," he added. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made Delhi Police wait for hours when they went to hand over a notice to the Wayand MP seeking information on the sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir in January.

''On March 15, a team of Delhi Police team waited for three hours to give notice to Rahul Gandhi on his statement made in Srinagar regarding an alleged sexual assault with women. Even after waiting for three hours, Rahul Gandhi did not meet the police team," sources told ANI. "Senior officers of the Delhi Police again visited his residence on March 16 to give notice to him which was personally received by him after one-and-a-half hours," they added. (ANI)

