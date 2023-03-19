Left Menu

Bank of Baroda raises interest rates on retail term deposits by 25 bps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 14:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Bank of Baroda has increased interest rates on domestic retail term deposits, including NRO and NRE term deposits, by 25 basis points on select tenors.

These rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from March 17, 2023, the pubic sector lender said in a statement.

Interest rates have also been hiked on the Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposit as well as Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit, a non-callable retail term deposit scheme.

The new rate on deposits of above 3 years to 5 years is 6.5 per cent and for resident Indian senior citizens, it is 7.15 per cent.

For term deposits of above 5 years to 10 years, the new rate is 6.5 per cent and for senior citizens it is 7.5 per cent.

Bank of Baroda had earlier increased retail term deposit interest rates in December 2022 by up to 65 basis points and in November 2022 by up to 100 basis points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

