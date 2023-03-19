Punjab Police appeals to maintain harmony, says Amritpal Singh is still on run

Punjab police on Sunday appealed public to maintain harmony amid an ongoing manhunt to nab pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh. The police which launched a massive manhunt on Saturday, further confirmed that Amritpal Singh is still absconding.

"Punjab Police is acting within the law. Amritpal Singh is still absconding and not yet arrested," IGP Sukhchain Gill said in a video message on Sunday late evening. He also requested all citizens to maintain peace and harmony and not panic.

"Don't believe the rumours and false news. Request all citizens to maintain peace and harmony and not panic," he added. Punjab Police on Saturday launched an operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides.As 78 persons were arrested in the operation and several detained for questioning, Punjab Police said that the 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was still on the run and a massive manhunt was launched to nab him.

Earlier in the day, the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab, was extended till Monday noon. Previously the central agency sources informed that Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday.

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan. On February 23, thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 in several districts of Punjab, officials of the Ludhiana Rural Police on Sunday detained 15 persons, accused of agitating in support of Amritpal Singh. "A total of 15 persons have been detained from Boparai Kalan village for violating Section 144. All the people attempted to stage a protest in support of Amritpal Singh," Inspector General (IG), Ludhiana Range, Kastubh Sharma said. (ANI)

