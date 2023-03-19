World will see beautiful Ayodhya city in a year: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a review meeting of development works with concerned officials and gave necessary instructions. "Ayodhya's development works are going on in full swing under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. In a year, the nation and the world will be able to see the beautiful Ayodhya city. I have directed to increase the manpower and work in three shifts so that work can be finished on time,' UP CM told the reporters.

He also collected information from the officials regarding works on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi's path. During the inspection, CM also inquired about the quality and supply of stones.

Besides, the Chief Minister inspected the multilevel parking being constructed by the Development Authority at Tedhi Bazar in addition to the under-construction Badi Bua, Mahobra Bazar ROB 112,111B being built by Setu Nigam. Yogi also inspected the construction work of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya. (ANI)

