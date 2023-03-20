UBS to acquire Credit Suisse for $3.23 bln
Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 00:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 00:45 IST
UBS Group will acquire rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss Francs ($3.23 billion) the companies said on Sunday.
Under the terms of the all-share deal, Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares held for a total consideration of 3 billion francs. ($1 = 0.9280 Swiss francs)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement