Bank of England welcomes Credit Suisse rescue, says UK banks are safe
Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 01:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 01:07 IST
The Bank of England welcomed moves by the Swiss authorities to support financial stability after UBS agreed to purchase Credit Suisse on Sunday and it said the UK banking system was well capitalised and funded.
"The UK banking system is well capitalised and funded, and remains safe and sound," the Bank of England said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement