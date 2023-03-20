Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS over Delhi police notice to Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday gave an Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to raise the matter of Delhi police serving a notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to seek information regarding a speech he made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The notice said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely."

"On March 16, 2023, Delhi Police issue a notice to Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi to seek information regarding a speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Again, the special CP(L&O) of Delhi Police came to his residence with a new notice to ask the same set of questions on 19 March 2023," the notice added. "It is very evident that this is a completely political move that promotes persecution, threats and revenge. The Yatra of 4000 kilometres continued in 12 states and two union territories for 140 days where Shri Rahul Gandhi met crores of people," the notice further added.

It said, "The statement dates back to 45 days ago and there is no clarification on the sudden interest developed by Delhi Police." It further said, "I condemn such moves because such instances bring down the sphere of politics. I hereby request permission to raise the matter." (ANI)

