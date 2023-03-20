Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: 3 killed, 2 injured in Etah road accident

The incident occurred when the bus was on its way to Mainpuri from Delhi, police added.

Uttar Pradesh: 3 killed, 2 injured in Etah road accident
Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries as a bus fell down after breaking the railing of an overbridge near Tatarpur on the National Highway on Monday morning, the police said. The incident occurred when the bus was on its way to Mainpuri from Delhi, police added.

This accident took place near NH Highway Tatarpur of Pilua Police Station, Etah. According to police, one person died on the spot while other two succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital.

After getting the information about the accident police reached the accident spot and got the injured admitted to the medical college. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

