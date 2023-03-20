Copper futures slip amid muted demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Copper futures on Monday fell by Rs 4.45 to Rs 750.30 per kilogramme as participants cut their positions amid a muted demand in the domestic market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for March delivery eased by Rs 4.45 or 0.59 per cent to Rs 750.30 per kg in a business turnover of 2,786 lots.
Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid a muted demand in the spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement