Copper futures slip amid muted demand

Copper futures on Monday fell by Rs 4.45 to Rs 750.30 per kilogramme as participants cut their positions amid a muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for March delivery eased by Rs 4.45 or 0.59 per cent to Rs 750.30 per kg in a business turnover of 2,786 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid a muted demand in the spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)