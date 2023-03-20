Left Menu

Chaitra Navratri to be celebrated as 'Nari Shakti Utsav' across Uttarakhand

Chaitra Navratri, starting from Wednesday, will be celebrated this time as Nari Shakti Utsav (women power festival) across Uttarakhand.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 16:04 IST
Chaitra Navratri to be celebrated as 'Nari Shakti Utsav' across Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chaitra Navratri, starting from Wednesday, will be celebrated this time as Nari Shakti Utsav (women power festival) across Uttarakhand. During this, programs of Goddess worship will be organized in each district. For this, the culture department has released Rs 1,00,000 to all the district magistrates.

Culture Department Secretary Harichandra Semwal said, "On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, nine forms of Maa Durga will be worshipped with rituals. Chaitra Navratri has been given special importance in Vedic and Puranas. It has been considered the basis of self-purification and liberation. Worshipping Maa Durga in Chaitra Navratri removes negative energy and positive energy circulates all around." "Therefore, in view of the widespread religious importance of Chaitra Navratras in the state of Uttarakhand, religious and cultural programs will be organized in all major Devi temples and Shaktipeeths in the state," he added.

"On these auspicious dates of Chaitra Navratri, the government is running a special campaign, keeping in view the above objectives and public sentiments, on the occasion of Navratras, a symbol of the strength and power of mother power, in all the major Goddess Temples / Shakti Peethas of all the districts of the state, from March 22 to March 30," he further remarked. "Till Navratri will be celebrated as Nari Shakti Utsav and it has been decided to organize Durga Saptami / Ramcharitmanas / Devi Gayan / Devi Jagran etc. lessons on this occasion. Women and girls will specially participate in these programmes," he added.

He also informed that for the organization of this festival to be organized across the state, a committee will be formed by the District Magistrates at the district/development block level, in which the cooperation of the District Information Officer will be taken to connect the general public with the organizations and programs related to cultural, religious and public participation. "It will be decided by the said committee that in which Devi temples/Shakti peeths should be organized at the district/development block level," he said.

For the successful organization of these programs to be organized across the state, the Culture Department has given an amount of Rupees 1.00 lakh will be provided and other arrangements will be ensured by the district administration at its own level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023