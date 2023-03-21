“Innovation, outreach, and marketing that is targeted at the youth hold the key to making millets the super food of the future”, experts from across the world and members of the industry said at the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the A.P. Shinde Symposium Hall, NASC Complex on Sunday.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) held symposium with technical sessions on promotion and awareness of Millets on the sidelines of Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This two-day Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference began at NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi on Saturday.

(With Inputs from PIB)