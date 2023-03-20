Left Menu

Guj: 85-metre-tall cooling tower of power station to be demolished by controlled explosion in Surat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:44 IST
Guj: 85-metre-tall cooling tower of power station to be demolished by controlled explosion in Surat
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old cooling tower of a power station in Gujarat's Surat city will be demolished by a controlled explosion on March 21, an official said on Monday.

The 85-metre-tall cooling tower of the gas-based Utran power station of the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation located on the banks of Tapi river will be razed at around 11-11.30 am on Tuesday, executive engineer RR Patel said.

''To bring down the tower, 250 kg of commercial explosives will be used. It will take 10-15 seconds,'' he said.

An approval was taken from the Central Electricity Authority in 2017 to scrap the gas-based power plant under government policy because of high production cost, which made it unviable, the official said.

''The demolition process began in September 2021, and different components such as boiler, turbine, generator, etc were brought down,'' Patel said.

The tower was constructed in 1993, and precaution is being taken for its demolition, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023