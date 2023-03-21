TDP will continue to fight till G.O. No. 1 is repealed: Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that his party will continue its fight till the G.O. No. 1 is repealed and added that the party will teach a lesson to the YSRCP. G.O. No. 1 bans public meetings and rallies on roads and it is imposed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The three TDP MLC-elect candidates Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Kancherla Srikath and Ramgopal Reddy met Chandrababu Naidu at the party headquarters here. Congratulating the three MLCs-elect, on their success, Chandrababu said that Ramgopal Reddy, successfully resisted the rowdyism in Pulivendula. "This is a success of Ramgopal Reddy and is the defeat of the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy," the TDP supremo said.

Expressing concern that Jagan is making even the All India Service officers too as partners in crime, the former chief minister felt that attempts have been made to force the Returning Officer (RO) and the District Superintendent of Police (SP) to commit some blunders. "How can a recounting of votes be demanded after the result is announced," he asked. "Is Jagan not a psycho who dishonoured even the directions of the Election Commission and mounted pressure on the RO and the SP", Chandrababu said while adding that the TDP leaders and activists fought a relentless battle for almost 72 hours and the candidate who won the poll was forcibly arrested and shifted to the police station.

Stating that the new policy pronounced by the Supreme Court in the appointment of the Election Commissioners should be implemented, Chandrababu asked whether the State Government which brought in G.O. No. 1 is not ashamed of it. He felt that serious attempts are being made to stifle the voice of the people and suppress the Opposition, informed a release on Monday. Never in the country's history have such GOs been promulgated, the former chief minister said. Serious debates were on continuously for several days between the ruling and the Opposition parties when Paritala Ravi was murdered and on the Yellampalli Lift Irrigation issue. Even when then members in the House, Venkaiah Naidu and Puchalapalli Sundaraiah, used certain strong words, the Chair behaved in a dignified manner, Chandrababu recalled.

"I am deeply hurt at the attack on our MLA, Mr Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, on the floor of the House. I am now saying that those who are involved in this attack will never be allowed to enter the House again," Chandrababu declared. The MLC election result is only a small wind but a tsunami is on the way in which Mr Jagan and his YSRCP will be swept away, he remarked. No leader is eternal but the Assembly is permanent, Chandrababu said and added that Monday's incident will remain as a "dark day" in history. The people are fed up with these psychos and thus gave this verdict in the Council polls, he said and made it clear that the TDP leaders will not run away from such empty threats. "I have seen several crises and we know how to respond," Chandrababu said asking why the Speaker has not responded to this incident.

Making it clear that the TDP will continue its war against G.O. No. 1 till it is rescinded, he stated that the attack on the MLA too will be taken to the public. Profusely thanking the TDP activists who fought for the success of the party candidates in the Council election, he said that the party always strives for the welfare of the people. Naidu also thanked the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF), the CPI, the CPM and the Jana Sena, and wanted the party activists to take this victory as an inspiration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)