Festival of India was organized in the State of Kuwait from 17-18 March 2023 by the Embassy of India, Kuwait under the aegis of Ministry of Culture, Government of India. This was the first Festival of India abroad held by the Ministry of Culture following the Covid-19 Pandemic. The festival was supported by the Ministry of Information and Culture, Government of State of Kuwait and National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), the Government of State of Kuwait. The Finale event was organized at the Dar Al Athar Islamiya (DAI), Yarmouk Cultural Centre on 18 March 2023. The event was well attended by Kuwaiti friends and Indian community.

'Festival of India' in Kuwait will strengthen vibrant cultural ties between two countries: Meenakashi Lekhi
Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi highlighted the strong historical relationship between India and Kuwait during the "Festival of India" event in Kuwait and emphasized that the festival will strengthen the vibrant cultural ties between the two countries. The Union Minister inaugurated the "Festival of India" event in the state of Kuwait on March 17 virtually.

The highlight of the Festival was the performance by renowned Indian cultural troupes sent by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The three troupes who performed at the Festival were; (i) Qutbi Brothers - Qawwali performance, (ii) Hasan Khan and Group - Rajasthani Folk, and (iii) The Anirudh Varma Collective - Fusion of Indian classical and contemporary music. The troupes presented a picture of India's syncretic civilization with their performances drawn from diverse regions, cultures and religions of India, informed the government through a release on Monday. Festival of India was organized in the State of Kuwait from 17-18 March 2023 by the Embassy of India, Kuwait under the aegis of Ministry of Culture, Government of India. This was the first Festival of India abroad held by the Ministry of Culture following the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The festival was supported by the Ministry of Information and Culture, Government of State of Kuwait and National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), the Government of State of Kuwait. The Finale event was organized at the Dar Al Athar Islamiya (DAI), Yarmouk Cultural Centre on 18 March 2023. The event was well attended by Kuwaiti friends and Indian community. Alongside the cultural performances, the Embassy of India, Kuwait organized 'Incredible India - Tourism Exhibition' and the Indian Coffee tasting event for Kuwaiti friends and diplomatic community on March 18. (ANI)

