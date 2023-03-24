Russian rouble eases vs dollar after strong gains

The Russian rouble weakened marginally on Friday, after a strong performance in the previous session, holding not far from a one-week high against the dollar and supported by the promise of upcoming month-end tax payments. At 0711 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 76.21. On Thursday, it touched a more than one-week high of 75.7125.

It gained 0.1% to trade at 82.57 versus the euro , pulling further clear of the more than 11-month low it touched in the previous session. It shed 0.1% against the yuan to 11.12. "The approaching peak of tax payments, which comes at the start of next week and leads to growth in the supply of foreign currency by exporters, is giving the main support to the national currency," said Banki.ru chief analyst Bogdan Zvarich.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $76.2 a barrel, moving further away from the more than one-year low hit this week. Lower oil prices harm the rouble as they create risks of lower foreign currency inflows from Russian exports. General risk aversion is also at play, with geopolitical uncertainty and Western sanctions on Russian energy exports limiting the rouble's room to strengthen.

Russian stock indexes were lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3% at 986.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 2,387.1 points.

