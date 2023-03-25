Left Menu

J-K: Two Lashkar terrorists arrested in Bandipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with security forces on Friday arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Bandipora and recovered live hand grenades from their possession.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 07:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 07:32 IST
J-K: Two Lashkar terrorists arrested in Bandipora
LeT terrorists arrested in J-K's Bandipora. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with security forces on Friday arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Bandipora and recovered live hand grenades from their possession. The arrests were made by Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith the Indian Army (14 RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (3 BN) during Naka checking at Sumlar, near Fisheries Farm.

The Forces recovered two live Chinese grenades from them. A case under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered at Bandipora police station.

"Bandipora Police along with 14RR and 3rd Bn CRPF arrested two terror associates of LeT at Sumlar, near Fisheries Farm during Naka checking and recovered two live Chinese grenades from them. Case registered under relevant Section of UAPA in PS Bandipora," tweeted Bandipora Police. The investigation is underway.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Sopore and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023