Left Menu

Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bhibagh; no casualties reported

According to the DEOC of Lahaul and Spiti, no casualties have been reported in the incident, and the restoration work is under process.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 18:21 IST
Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bhibagh; no casualties reported
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Bhibagh on Saturday morning, leading to the blockage of the roads, said District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC). According to the DEOC of Lahaul and Spiti, no casualties have been reported in the incident, and the restoration work is under process.

Further details are awaited. On March 20, traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended after heavy overnight rains. Long queues of stranded vehicles were seen on the stretch.

The overnight rains triggered mudslides and shooting stones at some places in Shalgari and other Ramban sectors. Due to the suspended road in Jakhani Udhampur on National Highway 44, hundreds of vehicles were stranded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023