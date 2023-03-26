Assam Governor attends 14th tribal youth exchange programme

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday said that youth exchange programmes go a long way in sharing, fostering and preserving the rich traditions and cultural heritage of the country which strengthens the mutual relations. "Youth exchange programmes go a long way in sharing, fostering and preserving the rich traditions and cultural heritage of the country. This, on one hand, strengthens the mutual relations existing among the youth and on the other boosts their self-esteem," said Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at a closing ceremony of the 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme at Don Bosco Institute, Kharguli in Guwahati on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the student exchange event stands as a testament to the noble objective of acquainting attendees with the multifaceted cultural nuances, timeless rituals, folk dances and rich traditions of the country while providing insights into the dynamic economic landscape of the diverse states of India. "This praiseworthy initiative offers a mesmerizing kaleidoscope of India dappled with resplendent colours, leaving the students awestruck with its sheer grandeur," he added.

Kataria further said that in the greater scheme of nation-building, such initiatives hold immense significance as they fuel unity and camaraderie amongst the upcoming generations, paving the way for a brighter future. "The tribal people, the custodians of the ethnic culture always play an indispensable role in safeguarding our heritage and their invaluable contributions have not gone unnoticed," the Assam Governor said.

The Governor further said that India's beauty is in the vibrant and diverse customs and cultures that adorn it. "It stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of the people and the richness of the country's cultural heritage," he said.

Kataria also expressed hope that the knowledge and friendships forged at this event will lead to a more unified society, thus bringing to fruition the dream of every countryman that is making India Viswa Guru. The Ministry of Home Affairs has endorsed Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to organize the programme in nine states in India.

Assam is one of the states where 220 tribal youths from different states took part in the week-long youth exchange programme. The function was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of Assam Maninder Singh, Regional Director of NSS Dipak Kumar, State Director Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Sayed Ali, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

