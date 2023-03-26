China to introduce increased tax reduction measures, improve residents' income - finance minister
China will introduce increased tax reduction measures to support market entities, and improve residents' income through multiple channels, Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Sunday.
China will intensify the implementation of proactive fiscal policy and fiscal expenditure, Liu said at a China Development Forum in Beijing.
