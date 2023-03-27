Anti Narcotics Task Force seizes narcotics worth Rs 16.68 crore in 6 months, arrests 33 people

The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has seized narcotics worth Rs 16.68 crores in the last six months, an official said on Sunday. "About 10 kg of illegal smack, 21.02 kg of illegal opium, 7.1 kg of illegal charas, and 966.498 kg of Ganja have been seized from various districts, which are worth Rs 16.68 crores in the international market," ANTF DIG Abdul Hameed said.

Hammed further said that during these operations, the team arrested 36 illegal drug dealers while recovering 13 vehicles, 1 illegal .32 bore pistol, and 9 live cartridges from the criminals. "In light of these actions, the government is putting together an action plan to strengthen the ANTF further," he added.

However, to further strengthen the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and completely eliminate the narco nexus in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government is working on a war footing to complete the construction of six new state-of-the-art forensic labs in the state. To combat drug traffickers, work on establishing cutting-edge forensic labs in six districts of the state is underway.

This new lab is being built in Saharanpur, Ayodhya, Banda, Basti, Mirzapur, and Azamgarh. In this way, the state will have a total of 18 forensic labs. At present, 12 labs are functional in different districts.

DIG, ANTF informed that it takes a long time to send the seized drugs to the forensic lab for testing. At the same time, it takes more than 15 days to receive the test results for these samples. "The new forensic lab will reduce the time it takes to deliver drug tests. In addition, the investigation report for these samples will be available within a week, which will help in putting drug dealers behind bars through effective court lobbying," he said.

On behalf of the ADG, UP Police Headquarters, a proposal was made to the government to provide risk allowance to the ANTF in the same way that it is provided to officers and police personnel in UP, and discussions are ongoing at the government level, he added. Similarly, discussions are taking place at the government level regarding the division of jurisdiction of ANTF-operated police stations in Meerut, Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, Jhansi, and Saharanpur.

"This may also receive approval soon. Aside from that, an amount of Rs 37.25 lakh will be released soon for the purchase of modern equipment for ANTF," ANTF DIG further said. (ANI)

