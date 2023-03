BRIEF-U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Says Aware Of DPRK Ballistic Missile Launches, Consulting Closely With Allies

* USINDOPACOM STATEMENT ON DPRK MISSILE LAUNCHES

* U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND SAYS MISSILE LAUNCHES HIGHLIGHT THE DESTABILIZING IMPACT OF THE DPRK'S UNLAWFUL WMD AND BALLISTIC MISSILE PROGRAMS * US INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND SAYS DPRK MISSILE LAUNCHES DO NOT POSE IMMEDIATE THREAT TO US PERSONNEL OR TERRITORY, OR ALLIES

* U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND SAYS AWARE OF THE BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHES, CONSULTING CLOSELY WITH OUR ALLIES AND PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: [https://bit.ly/3lJG4p3]

