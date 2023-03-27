Left Menu

Perenco UK says oil leak occurred at well site in Southern England

"Any spill is an extremely serious matter and a full investigation will be launched to ascertain what happened in Poole Harbour," Perenco UK's Wytch Farm General Manager Franck Dy said in a statement. BBC reported that a major incident was declared after about 200 barrels of reservoir fluid leaked into the water at Poole Harbour.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 14:39 IST
Perenco UK says oil leak occurred at well site in Southern England
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Anglo-French oil company Perenco's UK unit said on Sunday that a limited oil leak occurred at one of its well sites in Wytch Farm in Dorset, southern England.

Perenco UK said the spill was being contained and an investigation will be launched. "Any spill is an extremely serious matter and a full investigation will be launched to ascertain what happened in Poole Harbour," Perenco UK's Wytch Farm General Manager Franck Dy said in a statement.

BBC reported that a major incident was declared after about 200 barrels of reservoir fluid leaked into the water at Poole Harbour. Jim Stewart, the chief executive of Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC), an independent body that regulates activities of the harbour, told BBC Radio that Perenco now estimated the quantity at less than 200 barrels, and said the liquid was 80% saline solution and 20% crude.

Stewart said the spill had been designated one which required a regional rather than national response. Perenco UK produces about 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, of which about 14,000 barrels is from Wytch Farm.

PHC said it activated an emergency oil spill plan and the pipeline had been halted, with booms placed on either side of the leak. PHC also warned that people should avoid using beaches within Poole Harbour until further details are available.

Last year , Perenco UK's parent firm declared force majeure for 150 days following a leak at its Cap Lopez oil terminal in Gabon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023