SC tags CBI's plea against bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav with other cases

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear along with a pending plea the petition filed by CBI challenging the grant of bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Doranda Treasury case of Jharkhand in which he was sentenced to five years jail term.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 07:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 07:32 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear along with a pending plea the petition filed by CBI challenging the grant of bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Doranda Treasury case of Jharkhand in which he was sentenced to five years jail term. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi tagged CBI's plea along with a pending similar matter also filed by the investigating agency.

The CBI has challenged the Jharkhand High Court's April 22, 2022 order granting bail to 74-year-old Yadav in the case. The former Bihar Chief Minister is currently out on bail due to ill health after his conviction in various fodder scam cases.

Yadav was sentenced to five years in prison with a fine of Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the fifth fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore by Doranda Treasury. Yadav has been convicted in five fodder scam cases pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda, Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand. (ANI)

