Delhi: Building collapses in Badarpur area after fire broke out

A 2-storey building in the Badarpur area collapsed after a fire broke out inside the building.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 07:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 07:39 IST
ADP of Delhi Fire Services Rajesh Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A 2-storey building in the Badarpur area collapsed after a fire broke out inside the building. However, no causalities have been reported so far.

According to officials, 18 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire. The building had a godown on the ground floor where the fire incident took place.

"18 fire tenders at the spot. There are no casualties and operations to douse the fire are underway. To douse the fire completely, the debrief needs to be removed. But the fire is under control and there won't be any further problems," ADP of Delhi Fire Services Rajesh Shukla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

