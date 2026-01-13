Left Menu

Singapore Court Sentences 'Sugar Daddy' Impostor to Prison

An Indian-origin Malaysian man named Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh, posing as a 'sugar daddy,' was sentenced in Singapore to 12 years in prison and 15 cane strokes for deceiving women into sexual relationships. Singh, married and with pending charges for other victims, exploited women using false online identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:02 IST
Singapore Court Sentences 'Sugar Daddy' Impostor to Prison
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a court judgment on Tuesday, Singapore sentenced Indian-origin Malaysian Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh to 12 years in prison and 15 strokes of the cane. Singh, the subject of multiple pending cases, was identified as having deceitfully charmed three women into engaging in sexual acts by masquerading as a 'sugar daddy.'

The 38-year-old, dubbed a depraved and sadistic offender by Deputy Public Prosecutor Bin, was diagnosed for pending charges in a collaborative investigation with the Singapore and Royal Malaysian Police. Singh faces additional charges involving 13 other alleged victims yet to be addressed.

His victims, lured under false pretenses of wealth and romance, suffered severe psychological trauma, including post-traumatic stress disorder. The Straits Times reported Singh's modus operandi involved posing as affluent Caucasian figures online, coercing women into relationships, and subsequently extorting them with threats of exposing explicit content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alarming Paddy Procurement Mismanagement in Odisha

Alarming Paddy Procurement Mismanagement in Odisha

 India
2
China's Strategic Pivot Amid Iran Tariff Tensions

China's Strategic Pivot Amid Iran Tariff Tensions

 China
3
Inflation Surge Sparks Political Debate Over Fed's Next Moves

Inflation Surge Sparks Political Debate Over Fed's Next Moves

 Global
4
Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UA...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026