In a court judgment on Tuesday, Singapore sentenced Indian-origin Malaysian Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh to 12 years in prison and 15 strokes of the cane. Singh, the subject of multiple pending cases, was identified as having deceitfully charmed three women into engaging in sexual acts by masquerading as a 'sugar daddy.'

The 38-year-old, dubbed a depraved and sadistic offender by Deputy Public Prosecutor Bin, was diagnosed for pending charges in a collaborative investigation with the Singapore and Royal Malaysian Police. Singh faces additional charges involving 13 other alleged victims yet to be addressed.

His victims, lured under false pretenses of wealth and romance, suffered severe psychological trauma, including post-traumatic stress disorder. The Straits Times reported Singh's modus operandi involved posing as affluent Caucasian figures online, coercing women into relationships, and subsequently extorting them with threats of exposing explicit content.

(With inputs from agencies.)