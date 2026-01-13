Singapore Court Sentences 'Sugar Daddy' Impostor to Prison
An Indian-origin Malaysian man named Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh, posing as a 'sugar daddy,' was sentenced in Singapore to 12 years in prison and 15 cane strokes for deceiving women into sexual relationships. Singh, married and with pending charges for other victims, exploited women using false online identities.
- Country:
- Singapore
In a court judgment on Tuesday, Singapore sentenced Indian-origin Malaysian Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh to 12 years in prison and 15 strokes of the cane. Singh, the subject of multiple pending cases, was identified as having deceitfully charmed three women into engaging in sexual acts by masquerading as a 'sugar daddy.'
The 38-year-old, dubbed a depraved and sadistic offender by Deputy Public Prosecutor Bin, was diagnosed for pending charges in a collaborative investigation with the Singapore and Royal Malaysian Police. Singh faces additional charges involving 13 other alleged victims yet to be addressed.
His victims, lured under false pretenses of wealth and romance, suffered severe psychological trauma, including post-traumatic stress disorder. The Straits Times reported Singh's modus operandi involved posing as affluent Caucasian figures online, coercing women into relationships, and subsequently extorting them with threats of exposing explicit content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Former Leader Faces Death Sentence
Yonhap agency says independent counsel seeks death sentence for ex-South Korean leader Yoon over martial law imposition, reports AP.
Ex-Navy Sailor Sentenced for Espionage: US vs. China Intelligence Clash
Midnight Motorcycle Menace: Extortion Threats in Delhi Suburb
UN Torture Expert Backs Judicial Review to End “Never-Ending Injustice” of IPP Sentences in England and Wales