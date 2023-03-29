Left Menu

Fake website of Territorial Army created, Delhi Police files FIR

In the complaint filed by a Lt Colonel rank official posted with the territorial army, the scamsters are carrying out a fake recruitment drive using the online platform.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 07:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has registered a case based on a complaint by a senior Territorial Army officer that a fake website of the organisation has been created by "scamsters", officials said on Tuesday. In the complaint filed by a Lt Colonel rank official posted with the territorial army, the scamsters are carrying out a fake recruitment drive using the online platform.

"The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Delhi police has registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from a Lt Colonel rank official posted with the territorial army," the Delhi Police said in a statement. In the complaint, it has been alleged that a fake website with the URL https://territorialarmy.co.in/ is being run and the website is flashing fake news about the recruitment drive of the Territorial Army of their domain.

"It is very important to take necessary action against the concerned domain as this is maligning the image of Territorial Army and Indian Army and leading to financial losses to the young aspirants of the nation," the complaint said, adding that it is also intimated that the official website of TERRITORIAL ARMY is www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Police said they are taking necessary steps to block the domain and the agency is in touch with Google.

The fake website has also uploaded fake forms and QR codes for payment to dupe job aspirants. According to police, based on the complaint, a case was registered on Friday under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66D (cheating by personation by using a computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

