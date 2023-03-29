Left Menu

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches flagship road 'Pathashree-Rastashree' project

'Pathashree-Rastashree' is a flagship project of the West Bengal government to strengthen road infrastructure and enhance connectivity to villages by constructing 12,000 km of roads in 22 districts of the state.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 08:01 IST
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches flagship road 'Pathashree-Rastashree' project
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 'Pathashree-Rastashree' project in Bengal's Singur on Tuesday. 'Pathashree-Rastashree' is a flagship project of the West Bengal government to strengthen road infrastructure and enhance connectivity to villages by constructing 12,000 km of roads in 22 districts of the state.

Tapas Roy, TMC MLA and Barrackpore Organisation District Secretary said that 12,000 km of roads will be developed in 22 districts of the state as part of the project. While addressing a public meeting in Singur, Mamata Banerjee said the fund used for the project is not funded by the Centre, but by the state.

"It is not Centre's money that is being used for the project, but it's state fund," West Bengal CM said. She further said that it was the state government's fault to support GST.

"In the name of GST, they are taking all the money. It was our fault that we supported the GST. We thought it would be good for us," she said. Notably, the project was announced by state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya while presenting the Budget in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on February 15. (ANI)

.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies That Matter

Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies ...

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023