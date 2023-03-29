Left Menu

Hungary's foreign minister holds energy talks with Russia's premier

The Turkstream gas pipeline will be stopped for maintenance from June 5 to 12, according to data on the website of Bulgarian gas transmission operator Bulgartransgaz. Szijjarto reiterated in his statement that Hungary would block any European Union sanctions that would affect nuclear energy.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 29-03-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 11:46 IST
Hungary's foreign minister holds energy talks with Russia's premier
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's foreign minister held telephone talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak about gas and oil shipments as well as nuclear co-operation, the Hungarian minister said late on Tuesday.

In a statement, Peter Szijjarto said Novak had reassured him that despite international sanctions, the Russian party would be able to do maintenance work on the Turkstream pipeline. "Thus Hungary's gas supply will continue without any disruptions," the statement added.

Under a 15-year deal signed in 2021, before the start of the war in neighbouring Ukraine, Hungary receives 4.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year from Russia mostly via Bulgaria and Serbia on the Turkstream pipeline. The Turkstream gas pipeline will be stopped for maintenance from June 5 to 12, according to data on the website of Bulgarian gas transmission operator Bulgartransgaz.

Szijjarto reiterated in his statement that Hungary would block any European Union sanctions that would affect nuclear energy. Hungary, which buys most of its energy from Russia, plans to expand its nuclear power plant in Paks, with Russia's Rosatom building two VVER reactors with capacity of 1.2 gigawatts each, in addition to the currently working four reactors.

Szijjarto also said he informed Novak that Hungary was in talks to increase the role of French company Framatome in the expansion of the Paks plant, as the German government was blocking the delivery of the control equipment for the new reactors at Paks. German Siemens Energy has a contract for delivering the control equipment together with Framatome.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023