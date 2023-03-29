Left Menu

PFC Consulting transfers three power transmission projects to Power Grid Corp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 15:02 IST
State-owned Power Finance Corporation arm PFC Consulting on Wednesday said it has transferred three special purpose vehicles, which were set up to implement different transmission projects, to Power Grid Corporation.

''PFC Consulting Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Ltd, has transferred three transmission projects (special purpose vehicles) namely 'Bhadla Sikar Transmission Ltd', 'Dharamjaigarh Transmission Ltd' & 'Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Ltd' to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, the successful bidder, on March 28, 2023,'' a statement said.

The bidder was selected through the tariff-based competitive bidding process. Bids were sought for the selection of a transmission service provider for setting up of transmission system in line with guidelines notified by the power ministry.

One of the SPVs -- Bhadla Sikar Transmission Ltd -- was incorporated for establishment of transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-E.

The other two SPVs -- Dharamjaigarh Transmission Ltd and Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Ltd -- were incorporated for establishment of the Western Region Expansion Schemes.

