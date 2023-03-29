Left Menu

Investment bureau to replace single window system to expedite industrial projects in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 18:09 IST

Harshwardhan Chauhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
An investment bureau will replace the single window clearance authority for giving approval to industrial projects in the state, Himachal Pradesh industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan told the assembly on Wednesday.

''Single window system is cumbersome and lengthy process and investors are not coming forward to set up industry, but as per the provisions, bureau would obtain all the permissions and investors would set up the units,'' he said in reply to a question of Congress member Sudhir Sharma.

He said that under the new system, a time limit would be set for giving no-objection certificate for upcoming industrial units.

During the Investor's Meet, 901 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) worth Rs 41,684 crore were signed for setting up industrial units, out of which 523 MoUs are being executed while 228 units have been set up, providing employment to 9,366 persons while work is in progress in respect of 157 industrial units.

He said that the government is taking effective measures to attract private investment as it will bring revenue and create employment avenues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

