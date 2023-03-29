Denmark salvages mystery object near Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 19:27 IST
Danish authorities have salvaged an object found close to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, the Danish Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
The object, which appeared to be a maritime smoke buoy, did not represent a safety risk, the agency said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement