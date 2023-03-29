Trump hush-money grand jury will not reconvene on the matter until after Easter -source
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 22:21 IST
The New York grand jury probing former President Donald Trump's alleged role in a hush-money payment to a porn star will not reconvene on the matter until after the April Easter holiday, a law enforcement source said.
Catholics mark Easter on April 9.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement