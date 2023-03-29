Left Menu

Kuwait-bound Air India Express flight takes off before schedule, leaves 20 passengers in Vijayawada

An Air India Express flight to Kuwait on Wednesday left around 20 passengers at Vijayawada airport and took off 4 hours before its scheduled departure.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 23:17 IST
Kuwait-bound Air India Express flight takes off before schedule, leaves 20 passengers in Vijayawada
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An Air India Express flight to Kuwait on Wednesday left around 20 passengers at Vijayawada airport and took off 4 hours before its scheduled departure. Air India flight IX-695 was scheduled to depart for Kuwait from Vijayawada International Airport at 1:10 pm but it took off at 9:55 am.

According to an Air India official, the flight was rescheduled and passengers were informed on the matter. "All the passengers were informed about the rescheduled flight one day in advance," an Air India official told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayawada Airport director Lakshmi Kanth Reddy said, "More than 15 Passengers were not able to take board the flight as flight timing was preponed to 9 am on Wednesday morning. The passengers were informed about the rescheduling of the flight but they are alleging that they did not have any information of the preponing of flight timings. Those people have booked tickets through agents and ticket agents did not inform them about the rescheduling of the flight." Air India asked all passengers, who could not board the flight, to book their seats on the rescheduled flight and travel for free or to take a refund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

